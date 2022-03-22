MHA seeks report from Bengal govt over Birbhum violence killing 8

The ministry of residence affairs (MHA) on Tuesday sought an in depth report from the West Bengal authorities over the loss of life of at least eight people in Birbhum district after their homes have been set on fireplace following the killing of a Trinamool Congress chief, Bhadu Sheikh, late on Monday.

MHA seeks an in depth report from West Bengal authorities over #Birbhum incident which claimed lives of eight individuals after homes have been set on fireplace: Officials — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2022

The incident has triggered a political storm with the opposition BJP calling for imposition of President’s Rule within the state, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC authorities terming the demand as a conspiracy to malign it.

So far, 11 people have been arrested for the killings that included girls and youngsters at Bogtui village. The TMC has despatched a staff of three MLAs, headed by minister Firhad Hakim to the village, to evaluate the state of affairs.

Describing the deaths as “horrific”, governor Jagdeep Dhankhar stated the state is within the grip of a tradition of “violence and lawlessness”. Soon after, Banerjee, who additionally holds the state’s residence affairs portfolio, urged him “to refrain from making unwarranted statements and allow the administration to conduct an impartial probe”.