Mi Band 7 Launch Set for May 24, Xiaomi Teases Get Larger Display

Mi Band 7 has been confirmed by Xiaomi. The health band will launch concurrently the Redmi Note 11T sequence in China on May 24. Xiaomi has additionally supplied some particulars in regards to the specs of Mi Band 7, which is the successor to the Mi Band 6. The Chinese firm has additionally confirmed that the Mi Band 7 will get a 1.62-inch AMOLED show with 25 % elevated viewing space. The wearable’s beforehand leaked specs recommended that it’ll function a show with a decision of 192×490 pixels and always-on show (AOD).

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese firm confirmed that the Mi Band 7 can be launched on May 24. Xiaomi has additionally confirmed that it’ll function a bigger show and higher viewing space than the predecessor Mi Band 6. The firm stated that the smartwatch will sport a 1.62-inch AMOLED show with 25 % elevated viewing space. The firm on the finish stated that the brand new product could possibly be launched at Redmi Note 11T series China launch occasion.

Zeng Xuezhong, Senior Vice President and President of Smartphone Department at Xiaomi, stated in a post on Weibo that the upcoming Mi Band 7 has a bigger runway-shaped show. Xuezhong additionally stated that the Mi Band 7 may have NFC perform and can cowl over 300 bus playing cards. Xuezhong claimed that this would be the strongest Mi Band but.

Mi Band 7 specs (rumoured)

According to a latest report, the Mi Band 7 has been tipped to supply GPS assist, AOD, and a 192×490 pixel show. The health tracker is alleged to have mannequin numbers M2129B1 and M2130B1. It is alleged that the health tracker has been codenamed “L66”. The Mi Band 7 can also be rumoured to get an influence saving mode that might prolong the battery lifetime of the health tracker. It will reportedly solely report steps and primary sleep info within the energy saving mode. The health tracker might also get a Smart Alarm function that may get up a consumer half-hour forward of their scheduled alarm, if it detects mild sleep.

