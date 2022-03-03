MI has always been one of my favourite teams: Dewald Brevis

One of the current teen sensations to have emerged out of the 2022 U19 World Cup was South Africa’s Dewald Brevis. The 18-year-old cricketer grabbed the eye of all the cricketing world for his immaculate stroke play and extra so for an uncanny resemblance to the previous South African legend, AB de Villiers, when it comes to how he went about along with his batsmanship.

The younger cricketer who was titled ‘Baby AB’ after his heroics on the World Cup, was a scorching property on the IPL mega public sale, ultimately being purchased by the five-time champions Mumbai Indians for INR 3 crore. Speaking on the identical, Brevis expressed his fondness for the franchise.

He additional revealed watching the Netflix documentary ‘Cricket Fever’ launched in 2019 which follows Mumbai’s journey by means of an IPL season. The right-handed batter talked about getting an perception into the staff seeing them as one massive household after watching the stated documentary.

“MI has always been one of my favourite teams. We were in isolation before the U19 World Cup and I watched the Netflix documentary ‘Cricket Fever’. I can sense that familiar feeling and how the players are one big family,” Brevis stated whereas chatting with Mumbai Indian’s official web site.

It will likely be robust to face Jasprit Bumrah – Dewald Brevis

The younger prodigal expertise additionally gave the impression to be in awe of his captain on the IPL, Rohit Sharma. While speaking in regards to the talismanic Indian batter, Brevis spoke extremely of Sharma’s capacity to take bowling assaults to the cleaners and likewise spoke of him waiting for sharing the dressing room with the batter. He additional talked about Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer as the 2 different gamers he’s excited to have as his teammates.

“I would love to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma. He is a wonderful batter, smokes the bowlers and I have seen him rise through the ranks over the years. I am grateful that both Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah are on the team. I think it will be tougher to face Bumrah, I have seen him bowl live at Supersport Park (in Centurion) for India against South Africa and it is surreal that I will be facing him in the nets soon,” he added.