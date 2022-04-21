MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Mumbai Indians (MI) will tackle Chennai Super Kings (CSK) within the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Thursday. Both these sides have had a horror begin thus far on this version and want a win to remain within the event, albeit mathematically.

The defending champions CSK come into this match positioned ninth with simply 2 factors whereas five-time champions MI are tenth after having misplaced all their matches thus far. Time has all however run out for Mumbai Indians and they should not solely win the remainder of the video games, however win them with actually excessive margins to remain afloat within the event, however outdated foes CSK is not going to be a straightforward proposition.

Ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, right here is every part you’ll want to know:

MI vs CSK Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings encounter.

MI vs CSK Live Streaming

The match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings can be streamed stay on the Disney+ Hotstar app and web site.

MI vs CSK Match Details

The MI vs CSK match can be performed on the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Thursday, April 21 at 7:30 pm.

MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Prithvi Shaw

Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Suggested Playing XI for MI vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

MI vs CSK Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabien Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, M Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022, and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.