MI vs DC, IPL 2022 Stat Attack: Jasprit Bumrah continues to impress; Tilak Varma leaves a mark – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

The Mumbai Indians spoiled the occasion for Delhi Capitals after the Rishabh Pant-led aspect suffered a defeat at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday night and bowed out of the match. The Capitals wanted to win this match in opposition to MI to make it to the playoffs.

After being put into bat, DC misplaced some early wickets and had been decreased to 50/4 earlier than Rishabh Pant and Rovman Powell stitched a stand of 75 runs for the fifth wicket. While Pant struck 39 off 33, Powell chipped in with a 34-ball 43 as DC managed to place 159/7 in 20 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah scalped three wickets for 25 runs in 4 overs for MI. Later, the Mumbai aspect misplaced skipper Rohit Sharma early however Ishan Kishan and Dewald Brevis saved issues below management.

While Ishan struck 48 in 35 balls, Brevis notched up 37 in 33 deliveries. Later, it was Tim David who totally dominated the MI bowling assault and scored a brisk 11-ball 34 as MI ultimately went over the road by 5 wickets with 5 balls to spare.

We now check out among the fascinating stats from the sport.

1) Jasprit Bumrah turned the primary Indian bowler to select 15 wickets or extra in seven IPL seasons on the trot.

2) Jasprit Bumrah now has the bottom financial system charge by the pacers in demise overs in IPL 2022. He has an financial system charge of seven.66.

3) This is the primary IPL season the place Rohit Sharma has didn’t notch up a fifty.

4) Tilak Varma has scored most runs in an IPL season earlier than the age of 20. Varma scored 397 runs in IPL 2022.

