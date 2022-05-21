MI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals meet Mumbai Indians in virtual quarter-final – The Times of India

While MI have endured their worst season this time, Delhi Capitals have been responsible of inconsistency with seven wins and 6 defeats of their 13 video games. In truth, it was their victory over RCB within the earlier sport that ensured back-to-back full factors for them. There have been days when Capitals have been extra-ordinary, with a David Warner (427 runs) or Mitchell Marsh (251 runs) or Rovman Powell (207 runs) upping the ante in batting. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav (20 wickets, 8.45), Axar Patel (6 wickets, 7.37) and Lalit Yadav (4 wickets, 8.33) have additionally carried out an honest job with the ball in plenty of video games.