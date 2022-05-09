MI vs KKR, IPL 2022 Stat Attack: A look at interesting numbers from the contest – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Jasprit Bumrah’s efforts with the ball have been definitely nullified by the Kolkata Knight Riders aspect within the IPL 2022 recreation at DY Patil Stadium on Monday after the Shreyas Iyer-led aspect clinched a 52-run win.

Chasing a goal of 166, MI have been bundled out for 113 in lower than 18 overs. The Rohit Sharma-led unit by no means actually bought into the groove as they misplaced wickets at common intervals and it was solely Ishan Kishan who confirmed some mettle and chipped in with 51 off 43.

But the left-handed batter’s departure at a staff rating of 100 was adopted by a flurry of wickets as MI misplaced the following 5 in a span of 13 runs. Pat Cummins was the decide of the bowlers for KKR after he returned with figures of three/22 in 4 overs whereas Andre Russell had a pair to his identify for 22 runs in 2.3 overs.

Another bowler who impressed was Tim Southee after he picked up one wicket for 10 runs in three overs. Earlier, within the day, Bumrah rattled the KKR middle-order as he scalped a five-wicket haul to ultimately return with figures of 5/10 in 4 overs. KKR scored 165/9 in 20 overs.

Now, we check out some fascinating stats from the match.

1) Jasprit Bumrah scalped his first fifer in T20 format and attained the fifth finest bowling figures within the Indian Premier League.

2) This was Mumbai Indians’ second lowest whole towards KKR. They have been bowled out for 108 in 2012 version at Wankhede Stadium.

3) This is the second occasion when KKR have overwhelmed MI in three matches on the trot.

4) This was MI’s ninth defeat on this version, their most in any season. They had earlier misplaced eight matches in the course of the 2009, 2014 and 2018 seasons.

