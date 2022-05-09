MI vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, two sides which have had a disappointing match to date, will lock horns on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on 9 May. While Mumbai have discovered some momentum after profitable their final two matches, Kolkata Knight Riders had been pounded by Lucknow Super Giants of their final encounter.

Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders had been very disappointing of their final fixture as nothing went in accordance with plan. After a mediocre bowling efficiency, their batting was blown away by LSG. Although they’re mathematically nonetheless within the match, they should win their remaining contests and hope different outcomes fall their method.

This match could be consequential for either side, however gamers must step up and carry out and gun for particular person glories on this match. With the season all however gone, groups may also be eager to determine a potent mixture for the following version. Hence, in a method, this recreation holds loads of penalties for either side.

In their final encounter towards the Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan clicked collectively and this set the platform for a late assault by Tim David. They would hope extra of the identical from their batters. Their bowling was good in patches and that is the prospect for Jasprit Bumrah to set the file straight after a tricky final contest.

KKR, then again, might revert to tried and trusted gamers as they’ve struggled to search out the correct mixture all all through the season. Only Shreyas Iyer has been in some kind, and he wants the opposite batters to hit their stride.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted enjoying XI:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Shreyas Iyer (c), Anukul Roy, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi/Umesh Yadav

