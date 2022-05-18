MI vs SRH, IPL 2022 Stat Attack: Jasprit Bumrah adds another feather to his cap; Tim David goes big – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

The Sunrisers Hyderabad took away two vital factors after beating Mumbai Indians by three runs at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday night.

Chasing 194, MI had been off to a advantageous begin after captain Rohit Sharma and wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan put up a partnership of 95 runs for the primary wicket. But Sharma’s departure for 48 off 36 was adopted by a fall of wickets at common intervals for Mumbai earlier than Tim David unleashed some aggressive stroke play particularly towards T Natarajan.

David struck 46 in simply 18 deliveries which included 4 maximums and three fours earlier than he ultimately acquired runout on the ultimate supply of 18th over.

The Rohit Sharma-led facet could not actually get again on observe after David’s dismissal. Though, Ramandeep Singh hit a six and a 4 however could not actually take the crew over the road as MI had been restricted to 190/7. Umran Malik picked up three wickets for 23 runs in three overs for SRH.

Earlier, the Sunrisers rode on some advantageous batting from Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran and Priyam Garg to publish 193/6 in 20 overs. Tripathi top-scored with 76 off 44. Ramandeep bagged a three-wicket haul for 20 runs in three overs.

Here we check out some attention-grabbing stats from the sport.

1) Jasprit Bumrah managed to choose solely wicket within the match towards SRH however the right-arm quick bowler grew to become the primary Indian pacer to bag 250 T20 wickets.

2) During his brutal knock, Tim David smashed a 114m-long six. This is the second longest six in IPL 2022. Punjab Kings’ Liam Livingstone hit the longest six (117m) towards Gujarat Titans.

3) Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a wicket maiden within the nineteenth over towards MI. the right-arm bowler has now bowled 11 maidens in IPL and is second within the chart. The record is topped by Praveen Kumar who has 14 maidens to his identify.

4) Jasprit Bumrah has the very best financial system price in demise overs in IPL 2022 which is 7.73.

