Mia Fevola rocks tiny bikini on beach

Instagram influencer Mia Fevola has flaunted her match determine whereas absorbing the sunshine on a Melbourne seaside.

The 22-year-old, who’s the daughter of AFL legend Brendan Fevola, shared a collection of images on her Instagram, as she rocked a tiny brown bikini.

One picture exhibits the Mallt Collective streetwear founder enjoyable on a seaside towel, whereas one other selfie exhibits her to be having fun with a cool dip within the ocean.

It comes because the social media star celebrated her twenty second birthday final month.

She shared images to her Instagram Stories celebrating with buddies in a dance ground.

“Birthday queen,” one buddy captioned a snap of Mia smiling.

The influencer rocked a two-piece outfit that includes a pinstripe yellow and white crop and a maxi skirt.

Last October, Mia revealed she parted ways with boyfriend and AFL star Jamarra Ugle-Hagan.

She wiped all traces of Ugle-Hagan from her Instagram account, which now boasts 151,000 followers.

“Thank you to everyone for all the photos and messages,’’ Mia wrote at the time.

“Jamarra and I have now gone our separate ways, I appreciate your messages and thank you for respecting my privacy.”

Mia is the eldest baby of Brendan’s longtime accomplice Alex, however the Carlton nice adopted Mia as his personal daughter after marrying Alex in 2005.