Miami beat Boston for 2-1 NBA series lead

Bam Adebayo scored 31 factors with 10 rebounds for the Miami Heat, who blew a 25-point, first-half lead and misplaced Jimmy Butler to a knee harm however held on to beat the Boston Celtics 109-103 in Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals.

Boston by no means led within the sport, however erased nearly all the 62-37 deficit and got here inside one level, 93-92, with 2:40 to play on a 3-pointer from Jaylen Brown, who completed with 40 factors.

Max Strus answered with a 3 after which Adebayo bounced off defender Al Horford and made a basket on the shot clock buzzer to present Miami a six-point cushion it held to take a 2-1 lead within the best-of-seven sequence.

Game 4 is Monday night time in Boston.

In a sport that noticed Butler and Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart go away with accidents – although each Celtics returned – Kyle Lowry got here again from a four-game absence and scored 11 with six assists for the Heat.

After dropping Game 2 at residence by 25 factors to cede home-court benefit to the Celtics, the Heat opened a 62-37 lead with below three minutes left within the second quarter after which watched Boston rating the final 10 factors of the half to claw its method again into the sport.

Things bought worse for the Heat after they introduced at halftime that Butler, who scored 41 within the sequence opener, wouldn’t return with proper knee irritation.

Miami nonetheless led 87-72 after three quarters and made it a 17-point sport on Adebayo’s basket to start out the fourth.

But the Celtics ran off the following 9 factors to get inside single digits for the primary time because the first three minutes of the sport.

Trailing 93-80, the Celtics scored 12 straight factors -10 by Brown – to make it a one-point sport with 2:40 left.