Mic, Ink Attack On Farmer Leader In Bengaluru, Then All Hell Breaks Loose

Rakesh Tikait accused Karnataka authorities of not offering safety on the venue

Bengaluru:

Farmer chief Rakesh Tikait was attacked with a microphone after which ink was thrown at him at a press meet in Bengaluru right now.

Visuals confirmed a person seen approaching Mr Tikait and hitting with a microphone positioned earlier than him. Another man then throws ink at him. Chaos adopted because the farmer chief’s supporters rush to guard him. Visuals additionally confirmed chairs being flung round as chaos erupts on the venue.

Mr Tikait, a frontrunner of Bharatiya Kisan Union and the face of the farmers’ motion towards the now repealed agricultural legal guidelines, had referred to as the press meet to discuss a sting operation during which a Karnataka farmer chief was allegedly caught asking for cash.

Following the ink assault, Mr Tikait accused the state BJP authorities of not offering safety on the venue. “No security was provided by local police here. This has been done in collusion with the government,” he stated, in keeping with information company ANI.