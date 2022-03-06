Michael Clarke and friends saved man’s life in Sydney Harbour

It has been confirmed former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke and his mates leapt into motion to avoid wasting a person from drowning.

Clarke was crusing with good friend and accountant Anthony Bell, former Waratahs star Peter Playford and Ryan Burge in January.

The group was heading again to Rose Bay within the jap suburbs for lunch once they noticed a person in hassle.

Speaking not too long ago to The Daily Telegraph, Playford revealed a person was within the water after the single-person crusing boat overturned and he was heading in direction of the rocks. The group leapt into motion, tying a rope round Clarke’s chest as stripped down and dived into the harbour.

The 40-year-old 2015 World Cup successful captain performed down his function to The Daily Telegraph.

“Unfortunately for a man who is petrified of sharks, I had no choice but to dive in the water,” Clarke mentioned.

“The weather was treacherous, we could barely see through the rain, it was bucketing down. I’d honestly prefer to face any bowler in the world over those conditions. It was terrifying.

“We towed his boat and took him to the nearest beach. Once he got his breath back, he was OK. We didn’t exchange details but I am just glad he survived.”

Two giant sharks were caught by fishermen in Sydney Harbour in February however fortunately there have been none close by when Clarke took the plunge.