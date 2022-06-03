Michael Hogan, Michael Neser put the squeeze on Essex in six-wicket win

Glamorgan 114 for 4 (Northeast 44) beat Essex Eagles 113 for 9 (Critchley 38, Neser 3-13, Hogan 3-21) by six wickets

Glamorgan eased to a snug six-wicket victory over Essex of their first house sport of the Vitality Blast in entrance of a energetic Cardiff crowd. An glorious bowling show noticed them prohibit Essex to lower than a run a ball of their 20 overs with Michael Hogan and Michael Neser taking three wickets every

Essex struggled to get into the sport as a collapse at the beginning and the tip of their innings meant they by no means actually received going with the bat with solely Matt Critchley making a large contribution at a good price.

With simply 114 runs wanted, Glamorgan reached their victory goal with 19 balls and 6 wickets to spare with Sam Northeast prime scoring with 44.

Glamorgan took management of the match contained in the opening Powerplay having put Essex into bat. Hogan and Neser had been vastly spectacular, combining to limit the guests to 14 for 3 on the finish of the sixth over.

Will Buttleman confirmed attacking intent from the beginning of his innings, making an attempt to slog sweep Hogan within the first over. Despite this aggression he by no means actually received going and when he performed his second large sweep shot off Hogan he was trapped lbw for two from eight balls.

It was additionally Hogan who claimed the second wicket with Rossington mistiming a pull shot that was caught on the boundary by Neser.

Michael Pepper had made a career-best 75 not out in Essex’s final match on this competitors, right here he managed 3 from 10 balls earlier than he drove the ball to Dan Douthwaite at mid-on off the bowling of Neser.

Things settled with the partnership between Paul Walter and Critchley of 58 that introduced Essex again into the match however when each fell within the house of three balls to Douthwaite it was Glamorgan who had been again on prime. Walter went to a ball that swung sufficient to take a edge by means of to wicket-keeper Chris Cooke. Critchley completely creamed a reduce shot that was hit straight at Marnus Labuschagne who held on to the catch.

When Daniel Sams was run out and Simon Harmer was caught behind off Hogan from the very subsequent ball Essex had gone from 72 for 3 to 81 for seven within the house of 10 balls.

Neser completed with career-best figures of three for 13 as Essex completed on a disappointing 113 for 9.

Essex had been giving some hope of defending this sub-par goal when Glamorgan captain David Lloyd was dismissed by Daniel Sams for a 4 ball duck, however from there a string of partnerships anchored by Northeast that put Glamorgan in sight of victory earlier than some large hits from Chris Cooke and Dan Douthwaite received the staff over the road.