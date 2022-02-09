Michael McLeod Scores Twice, Devils Beat Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) — Michael McLeod scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Montreal Canadiens 7-1 on Tuesday evening to snap a seven-game dropping streak.

The Devils (16-26-5) have been trying to redeem themselves after dropping the primary of back-to-back video games, 4-1 to the Ottawa Senators. New Jersey did simply that by taking an early lead and pulling away on objectives from Dawson Mercer, Nico Hischier, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar in his first recreation again in Montreal (8-30-7).

Brett Kulak had Montreal’s lone purpose.

Jon Gillies stopped 29 of 30 pictures for the Devils. Montreal’s Cayden Primeau allowed seven objectives on 34 pictures because the Canadiens, who for the primary time in 2022 performed an entire recreation with out pulling the starter in purpose.

McLeod broke the ice for New Jersey at 4:36 of the primary interval when he transformed a rebound for his fourth purpose of the season.

Mercer made it 2-0 with 4:29 to go within the first. The Devils caught the Canadiens on the push and the rookie took a go from Jesper Boqvist and beat Primeau.

Kulak’s wrist shot from the purpose whizzed by a crowd of gamers and previous Gillies to make it 2-1 at 5:54 of the second to attract Montreal inside 2-1.

The Devils regained their two-goal lead simply seconds after killing a penalty. Hischier was left alone on Primeau’s glove facet and Yegor Sharangovic discovered him with a cross-ice go for a one-timer.

The Devils added two objectives in a span of 47 seconds late within the second interval. Boqvist added a purpose of his personal from the excessive slot with 1:07 left and McLeod notched his second of the evening from one other Primeau rebound to make it 5-1 20 seconds earlier than the intermission.

The Devils received two within the third. Zacha’s shot from the highest of the suitable faceoff circle on an influence play deflected in off Primeau’s glove and Tatar scored from the slot.

UP NEXT

Devils: At St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

Canadiens: Host Washington Capitals on Thursday in third recreation of four-game homestand.

