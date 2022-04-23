Michael Ratney tapped to be next US ambassador to Saudi Arabia: White House

The White House mentioned on Friday that President Joe Biden intends to appoint Michael Ratney because the next US ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Ratney is at present serving because the performing deputy director of the State Department’s Foreign Service Institute (FSI). He was not too long ago the chargé d’Affaires on the US Embassy in Jerusalem.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ratney has additionally beforehand served because the deputy chief of mission on the US Embassy in Qatar in addition to the performing deputy assistant secretary for the Levant and Israel and Palestinian Affairs. The veteran diplomat was US particular envoy for Syria and served in Mexico City, Baghdad, Beirut, Casablanca and Bridgetown.

He speaks Arabic and French. After his nomination is shipped to Senate, Ratney should be confirmed.

The US didn’t have an envoy in Saudi Arabia for 2 years after former President Donald Trump took workplace. He then picked John Abizaid to be the envoy. The publish has been vacant since he left in January 2021.

US-Saudi relations have dipped since Biden took workplace, froze arms gross sales to Riyadh, and lifted the phobia designation off the Iran-backed Houthis.

But efforts have been made to bolster ties between the 2 nations, and earlier this week, an official on the Saudi Embassy in Washington mentioned the connection was “historic and remains strong.”

Also, this week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated the significance of US-Saudi bilateral ties throughout a digital assembly along with her Saudi counterpart.

Read extra: US Treasury Secretary reiterates importance of ties with Saudi Arabia