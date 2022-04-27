Michael Slater accused of assaulting woman hours before charges dismissed

An incident on October 12 was the ultimate straw. After making continuous telephone calls all through the afternoon, Slater verbally abused the lady when she finally answered, and instructed her he was coming to her home. Arriving about half an hour later, Slater “began to interrogate” the lady about her actions and accused her of getting a person over the night time earlier than. He demanded to see her route house from an outing with associates and her exterior CCTV earlier than looking her bed room for “evidence” and even rifling by way of her bins for proof she didn’t eat breakfast alone. Following this incident, Slater was charged with stalking and intimidating his companion and utilizing a carriage service to menace, harass or offend her. Michael Slater leaves Manly Police Station in October. Credit:Dominic Lorrimer An apprehended violence order was made, which he breached on December 14 by sending her not less than 66 textual content messages and 18 telephone calls throughout a two-hour interval.

According to the police info, the texts “included content of a sexual nature and other comments that made the victim feel uncomfortable”. One of the texts mentioned: “are you being a sex machine”, one other known as the lady a “f— machine”. Slater was granted bail in December below the situation that he attend a hospital psychological well being unit for no less than three weeks. At a listening to final week wherein Slater utilized to have the fees handled below psychological well being laws, the courtroom was instructed he spent a complete of 108 days on the psychological well being unit. Slater’s lawyer James McLoughlin had beforehand indicated that his consumer would plead responsible to all costs if the applying failed. On Wednesday, Hudson famous that Slater had a historical past of psychological sickness however no prior historical past of offending. He additionally mentioned Slater had accomplished a interval of “effectively a form of quasi-custody” in rehab, throughout which era he had “effectively [eradicated] alcohol”.