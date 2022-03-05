Michigan AG Nessel Joins Nationwide Tik Tok Investigation

(CBS Detroit) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel introduced she is becoming a member of a nationwide investigation into Tik Tok and the potential harms the social media platform might pose to youngsters and younger adults.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the investigation will look into the bodily and psychological well being harms and whether or not the corporate violated state client safety legal guidelines. The investigation focuses on “the techniques utilized by TikTok to boost young user engagement, including increasing the duration of time spent on the platform and frequency of engagement with the platform.”

“Recent reports on social media’s impact on the mental and physical health of young people raise serious questions among attorneys general across the nation. Ultimately, we are concerned about protecting our youth,” Nessel mentioned.

Attorneys General additionally a part of the investigation embody California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont.

This comes after Attorneys General throughout the nation introduced in November 2021 their investigation into Meta Platforms Inc., previously often known as Facebook, for selling its social media app Instagram to youngsters.

Earlier that yr, greater than 40 Attorneys General, together with Nessel, urged Facebook to desert a plan to launch a model of Instagram for teenagers below 13.

