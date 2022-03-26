Michigan AG Nessel Warns Of Most Popular Scams

(CBS DETROIT) — With tax season ongoing, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s offoce launched a client alert about the preferred scams.

With IRS scams, fraudsters will attempt to acquire your info by sending textual content messages. However, federal officers say the company is not going to ship a textual content.

There are additionally federal profitable lottery notices, besides there may be not a authorities entity concerned.

Additionally, Nessel just lately released a video addressing pet scams.

Officials say to observe for indicators of rip-off, akin to scammers asking for an excessive amount of of your private info.

