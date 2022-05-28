Michigan Announces $1.5 Million Tuition Giveaway, 100 Children To Receive $15,000

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan is kicking off a $1.5 million tuition giveaway in celebration of the thirty fifth anniversary of the Michigan Education Trust (MET), Gov. Gretchen Whitmer introduced Thursday.

One hundred youngsters as much as 5 years previous will probably be chosen to obtain $15,000 pay as you go tuition.

Officials say Michiganders 18 years and older will probably be eligible to enter on behalf of the youngsters. Applicants can solely enter as soon as however a number of individuals can enter on behalf of the identical baby.

The pay as you go tuition could also be used to pay for future tuition and necessary charges at a neighborhood school, school, college or commerce faculty in accordance with MET phrases and circumstances.

“This life-changing giveaway is an awesome way to celebrate 35 years of helping Michigan families save for higher education,” Whitmer mentioned. “It will help more students attain the education and skills they will need to achieve their career goals and bring us closer to meeting our goal of 60% of working-age adults with a skill certificate or college degree by 2030.

“I applaud Treasurer Eubanks and the MET Board for making this opportunity possible, and I especially want to thank Governor Blanchard for his leadership and long-term vision that have left a remarkable legacy. I would encourage any family thinking about saving for higher education to look into MET — as my parents did for me — and start today.”

The MET plan was proposed in 1986 by then Gov. James Blanchard throughout his State of the State handle. Blanchard signed it into regulation later that 12 months.

“A lot has changed over the past 35 years, but one thing still holds true today — a family’s desire to help put their children on the path to a bright and successful future,” Blanchard mentioned. “Back then, parents and grandparents didn’t have a lot of options to save for a child’s higher education. We created MET, and it has been a key that has helped unlock opportunities for tens of thousands of Michiganders to receive the education, training and skills that lead to better jobs, social mobility and economic security. I’m proud of the lasting impact MET has had on so many.”

Giveaway entries are accepted till Aug. 31. Winners will probably be introduced in a sequence of drawings starting Sept. 12.

For extra info and to enter the giveaway, go to METgiveaway.com.

