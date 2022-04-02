Michigan Chronicle’s Women of Excellence 2022 Awards Honors Business, Community Leaders

(CBS DETROIT) – The fifteenth Annual Women of Excellence Awards was held Thursday in Downtown Detroit.

The Michigan Chronicle honored African American girls trailblazing of their industries.

Some of the best honors had been granted to Vanguard honorees, together with Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield and president of DTE Gas, Joi Harris.

“Sometimes people are not going to believe in you, right, or see the vision that you may see for yourself, but I knew that I had been called and what God had called for me was for meant what God has called for you, is for you,” Sheffield mentioned throughout her acceptance speech.

Carla Walker-Miller, CEO of Walker-Miller Energy Services, walked away with the Woman of the Year award.

The greatest honor of the night time was granted to Denise Lewis, senior associate, and board member of Honigman Law.

Lewis was acknowledged with a Lifetime Achievement Award for her a long time of service.

“You know they talk about the opportunity to be in the room, where decisions are made and that is a privilege, but you also have an obligation. I felt that obligation very deeply,” Lewis mentioned.

“That if you’re in that room, you need to speak up for somebody else. You need to ask for somebody else to get that promotion, to get that raise, get hired.”

