Michigan Coach Juwan Howard Hits Wisconsin Assistant After Loss

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Angry about Wisconsin calling a late timeout, Michigan coach Juwan Howard started arguing within the postgame handshake line.

Moments later, he hit a Badgers assistant within the head, and mayhem adopted.

The Wolverines’ lack of ability to spice up their NCAA Tournament credentials was the least of their considerations after a 77-63 loss Sunday at No. 15 Wisconsin. Their head coach could possibly be dealing with main self-discipline after his poke turned a pushing-and-shoving scrum right into a punch-filled brawl.

Howard struck Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft after jawing with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard throughout the handshake line. The Big Ten stated it deliberate to “take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review.”

During his postgame information convention, Howard stated he didn’t like Wisconsin calling for a timeout with 15 seconds left and the Badgers main by 15.

“I thought it was not necessary at the moment, especially being a large lead,” Howard stated.

Gard stated he known as the timeout as a result of his reserves had been within the sport and solely had 4 seconds to get the ball previous midcourt. A timeout provides them 10 seconds.

“I was not going to put them in position, where the ball had already gotten knocked out of bounds, to have to break a press in four seconds,” Gard stated.

After the sport, Howard pointed a finger at Gard whereas complaining in regards to the late transfer. Later on, Howard reached by a crowd to get to Krabbenhoft — replays confirmed Howard had his hand open as he struck Krabbenhoft on the left aspect of the top.

Players from all sides acquired concerned within the skirmish, and video appeared to indicate Michigan’s Moussa Diabate and Wisconsin’s Jahcobi Neath throwing punches.

Howard stated he reacted after somebody from Wisconsin put arms on him. He stated that “at that point, I felt it was time to protect myself.”

Video confirmed Gard had his arms touching Howard’s arm or wrist space whereas making an attempt to elucidate why he known as the timeout.

“Someone touched me, and I think it was very uncalled for, for them to touch me, as we were verbalizing and communicating with one another,” Howard stated. “That’s what escalated it.”

Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh stated he already had contacted Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren in regards to the state of affairs, including that Wisconsin had workers members who had been “affected and injured.”

“There’s no room, no space for conduct like that in any competition, much less a Big Ten competition,” McIntosh stated. “The Big Ten takes pride in sportsmanship. The Big Ten takes pride in acting with class. That didn’t happen today.”

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel issued a press release saying that he had apologized to McIntosh and that Michigan President Mary Sue Coleman had contacted Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank “to apologize for the totally unacceptable behavior.”

“There is no excuse for any of our staff or student-athletes to get into a physical altercation with others regardless of instigating factors,” Manuel stated.

The Big Ten issued a press release saying it’s “aware of a physical altercation involving Michigan head coach Juwan Howard” and that it’s assessing the incident. Howard stated he’d respect no matter determination the Big Ten makes.

“We will review the situation more thoroughly and work with the Big Ten Conference as they determine their disciplinary actions and will determine if further disciplinary actions are warranted,” Manuel stated.

This isn’t Howard’s first high-profile incident with one other Big Ten coach.

Last season, Howard acquired right into a shouting match with then-Maryland coach Mark Turgeon throughout the convention match. Howard needed to be restrained. He drew two technical fouls and was ejected from a sport Michigan ended up profitable 79-66.

Johnny Davis scored 25 factors to assist Wisconsin (21-5, 12-4) break open a detailed sport. Wisconsin outscored Michigan 44-25 over the past 18 1/2 minutes.

Davis went on a private 9-0 run and blocked a shot in a span of two minutes, 12 seconds to offer the Badgers a 56-41 lead.

Hunter Dickinson scored 21 factors for Michigan (14-11, 8-7), which shot simply 4 of 25 from 3-point vary. Eli Brooks had 14 factors, and DeVante’ Jones completed with 11.

Steven Crowl scored 11 factors for Wisconsin, and Brad Davison, Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl added 10 every.

Wahl stated nothing out of the strange occurred throughout the sport that would have foretold what would occur afterward.

“I would say it was just a good 40-minute basketball game — physical game, Big Ten basketball,” Wahl stated.

That all modified within the postgame handshake line.

HONORING FINLEY

Wisconsin raised former Badgers star Michael Finley’s No. 24 jersey to the rafters throughout a halftime ceremony. Wisconsin’s pep band wore white No. 24 T-shirts all through the sport.

Finley joins Ab Nicholas (No. 8) and Frank Kaminsky (No. 44) as the one Wisconsin gamers to have their jerseys within the rafters. Those three numbers are nonetheless in a position to be worn by present and future Badgers.

“It wasn’t something that I came to the university as a goal,” Finley stated earlier than the sport. “My main focus was to win as many basketball games as I could, put the Wisconsin basketball program on the map, and whatever happened after that, happened.”

Finley, the primary Badger to attain 2,000 profession factors, performed for Wisconsin from 1991-95 and led the 1994 group to this system’s first NCAA Tournament look in 47 years. He performed within the NBA from 1995-2010, received a title with the San Antonio Spurs in 2007 and earned two All-Star alternatives.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines squandered a possibility to spice up their NCAA Tournament credentials and heard the Wisconsin crowd chanting “NIT” within the last seconds. But the larger concern for now could be the fast way forward for Howard and what self-discipline he could possibly be dealing with.

Wisconsin: Davis is the man who might carry the Badgers on a deep postseason run, however the performances of Crowl and Hepburn additionally supply trigger for encouragement.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

By following up a victory at Indiana with this residence conquer Michigan, Wisconsin ought to transfer up just a few spots Monday because it tries to get again into the highest 10.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Hosts Rutgers on Wednesday.

Wisconsin: At Minnesota on Wednesday.

