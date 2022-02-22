Michigan Coach Juwan Howard Suspended 5 Games After Hitting Wisconsin Assistant

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has been suspended the ultimate 5 video games of the common season and fined $40,000 for hitting a Wisconsin assistant in the head, triggering a postgame melee.

The Big Ten Conference additionally on Monday suspended three gamers one sport for the altercation following the Badgers’ 77-63 win on Sunday: Michigan’s Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams II, and Jahcobi Neath of Wisconsin.

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard was fined $10,000 for violating the convention’s sportsmanship coverage, however was not suspended. Howard is anticipated to be again for the Big Ten match, which begins March 9 in Indianapolis.

“After taking time to reflect on all that happened, I realize how unacceptable both my actions and words were, and how they affected so many,” Howard stated Monday in a press release launched by the college. “I am truly sorry.”

Phil Martelli will function Michigan’s interim coach in Howard’s absence. Michigan’s last 5 regular-season video games are house contests with Rutgers on Wednesday, No. 15 Illinois on Sunday, Michigan State on March 1 and No. 25 Iowa on March 3 plus a go to to No. 22 Ohio State on March 6.

“Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren stated in a press release. “I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan Athletics Director, Warde Manuel and Wisconsin Athletics Director, Chris McIntosh. Our expectation is that the incident yesterday will provide our coaches and student-athletes with the opportunity to reflect, learn and move forward in a manner that demonstrates decorum and leadership on and off of the court.”

Howard, a former NBA participant and the reigning Associated Press males’s coach of the 12 months, was upset after Gard known as a timeout with 15 seconds left and his staff main by 15 on Sunday.

The altercation started within the postgame handshake line, when Gard grabbed Howard by the arm in an try to clarify why he known as the timeout. Howard yelled “Don’t (expletive) touch me!” and put his proper index finger in Gard’s face as the 2 started to argue.

“At that point, I felt it was time to protect myself,” Howard stated in his postgame information convention.

After the 2 coaches have been separated, Howard swung his proper hand and struck Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft on the left aspect of the pinnacle with an open hand.

“Someone touched me and I think it was very uncalled for, for them to touch me, as we were verbalizing and communicating with one another,” Howard stated Sunday. “That’s what escalated it.”

Players from both sides bought concerned within the skirmish, and video appeared to indicate Diabate and Neath throwing punches.

In his assertion Monday, Howard apologized to Krabbenhoft in addition to Michigan’s gamers and their households, his employees, his circle of relatives and “Michigan fans around the world.”

“I speak a lot about being a Michigan man and representing the University of Michigan with class and pride,” Howard stated. “I did not do that, nor did I set the right example in the right way for my student-athletes. I will learn from this mistake, and this mistake will never happen again. No excuses!”

Gard stated Sunday he took the timeout as a result of his backup gamers had 4 seconds to get the ball throughout half courtroom and he wished to reset the clock to 10 seconds.

“Maybe he doesn’t know the rule, that you get the 10 seconds reset,” Gard stated. “I wasn’t going to put my players in that type of situation, to have to break a press in four seconds coming in cold off the bench. I wouldn’t do that for a regular group. I can take a timeout. That gives my players the best chance to have success. So that’s where it started. He said, ‘I’ll remember that. I’ll remember that.’ I said, ‘Hey, let me tell you why I did.’ He didn’t want any part of that.”

Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh stated after the sport that the Badgers had employees members who have been “affected and injured,” throughout the altercation.

“Needless to say, there is no place in college athletics for what happened at the end of Sunday’s game,” McIntosh stated Monday in a press release. “Neither Coach Gard nor his staff had any intent to provoke or incite any of what took place. I want to commend those on our staff – and student-athletes – who were trying to de-escalate the situation.

“Our staff has my complete support, as do our student-athletes. I consider the $10,000 fine from the Big Ten to be a ‘Wisconsin fine’ and not a ‘Greg Gard fine.’ Wisconsin Athletics will assume the responsibility for paying the fine.”

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel issued a press release Sunday saying that he had apologized to McIntosh and that Michigan President Mary Sue Coleman had contacted Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank “to apologize for the totally unacceptable behavior.”

“Today’s disciplinary action underscores the seriousness with which we take the incident that unfolded on Sunday,” Manuel stated Monday in a press release. “Simply put, there is no room at U-M for the behavior we saw. We will learn from this incident as a department, work to improve ourselves while operating under a spotlight, and move forward in a positive light.”

This isn’t Howard’s first high-profile incident with one other Big Ten coach.

Last season, Howard bought right into a shouting match with then-Maryland coach Mark Turgeon and needed to be restrained throughout the convention match. Howard drew two technical fouls and was ejected from a sport Michigan ended up successful 79-66.

The Wolverines (14-11, 8-7) began the season with aspirations of contending for the nationwide championship and are closing it making an attempt to earn an NCAA Tournament bid.

Howard is in his third season as Michigan’s coach after being a part of Michigan’s Fab Five groups three many years in the past. Last season, he helped the Wolverines win the Big Ten title, 23 video games and attain the NCAA Tournament regional finals.

Diabate has 5.7 rebounds per sport to rank second on Michigan’s staff and in addition averages 9.3 factors. Williams is a reserve ahead taking part in 15.4 minutes per sport.

Neath is a reserve guard taking part in 8.9 minutes per sport for Wisconsin. He will miss the Thirteenth-ranked Badgers’ sport Wednesday at Minnesota.

