Michigan Coach Juwan Howard Suspended 5 Games For Wisconsin Melee

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has been suspended the ultimate 5 video games of the common season and fined $40,000 for hitting a Wisconsin assistant within the head, triggering a postgame melee.

The Big Ten Conference additionally on Monday suspended three gamers one sport for the altercation following the Badgers’ 77-63 win on Sunday: Michigan’s Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams II, and Jahcobi Neath of Wisconsin.

READ MORE: Twin Cities Man Describes Helping Fellow Rideshare Driver Who Was Carjacked, Shot Several Times

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard was fined $10,000 for violating the convention’s sportsmanship coverage, however was not suspended. Howard is anticipated to be again for the Big Ten event, which begins March 9 in Indianapolis.

“Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren mentioned in a press release. “I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan Athletics Director, Warde Manuel and Wisconsin Athletics Director, Chris McIntosh. Our expectation is that the incident yesterday will provide our coaches and student-athletes with the opportunity to reflect, learn and move forward in a manner that demonstrates decorum and leadership on and off of the court.”

Phil Martelli will function Michigan’s interim coach in Howard’s absence. Michigan’s ultimate 5 regular-season video games are residence contests with Rutgers on Wednesday, No. 15 Illinois on Sunday, Michigan State on March 1 and No. 25 Iowa on March 3 plus a go to to No. 22 Ohio State on March 6.

Howard was upset after Gard known as a timeout with 15 seconds left and his staff main by 15 on Sunday.

The altercation started within the postgame handshake line, when Gard grabbed Howard by the arm in an try to clarify why he known as the timeout. Howard yelled “Don’t (expletive) touch me!” and put his proper index finger in Gard’s face as the 2 started to argue.

“At that point, I felt it was time to protect myself,” mentioned Howard, a former NBA participant and the reigning Associated Press males’s coach of the 12 months.

After the 2 coaches had been separated, Howard swung his proper hand and struck Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft on the left aspect of the pinnacle with an open hand.

“Someone touched me and I think it was very uncalled for, for them to touch me, as we were verbalizing and communicating with one another,” Howard mentioned. “That’s what escalated it.”

Players from either side bought concerned within the skirmish, and video appeared to indicate Diabate and Neath throwing punches.

Gard mentioned he took the timeout as a result of his backup gamers had 4 seconds to get the ball throughout half court docket and he wished to reset the clock to 10 seconds.

READ MORE: MN Weather: 2-Day Storm Could Drop Nearly A Foot Of Snow In Central Minnesota

“Maybe he doesn’t know the rule, that you get the 10 seconds reset,” Gard mentioned. “I wasn’t going to put my players in that type of situation, to have to break a press in four seconds coming in cold off the bench. I wouldn’t do that for a regular group. I can take a timeout. That gives my players the best chance to have success. So that’s where it started. He said, ‘I’ll remember that. I’ll remember that.’ I said, ‘Hey, let me tell you why I did.’ He didn’t want any part of that.”

Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh mentioned he rapidly contacted Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren in regards to the state of affairs after the sport, including that the Badgers had workers members who had been “affected and injured,” in the course of the altercation.

“There’s no room, no space for conduct like that in any competition, much less a Big Ten competition,” McIntosh mentioned. “The Big Ten takes pride in sportsmanship. The Big Ten takes pride in acting with class. That didn’t happen today.”

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel issued a press release Sunday saying that he had apologized to McIntosh and that Michigan President Mary Sue Coleman had contacted Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank “to apologize for the totally unacceptable behavior.”

“There is no excuse for any of our staff or student-athletes to get into a physical altercation with others regardless of instigating factors,” Manuel mentioned.

This isn’t Howard’s first high-profile incident with one other Big Ten coach.

Last season, Howard bought right into a shouting match with then-Maryland coach Mark Turgeon and needed to be restrained in the course of the convention event. Howard drew two technical fouls and was ejected from a sport Michigan ended up successful 79-66.

The Wolverines (14-11, 8-7) began the season with aspirations of contending for the nationwide championship and are closing it making an attempt to earn an NCAA Tournament bid.

Howard is in his third season as Michigan’s coach after being a part of Michigan’s Fab Five groups three a long time in the past. Last season, he helped the Wolverines win the Big Ten title, 23 video games and attain the NCAA Tournament regional finals.

Diabate has 5.7 rebounds per sport to rank second on Michigan’s staff and in addition averages 9.3 factors. Williams is a reserve ahead enjoying 15.4 minutes per sport.

Neath is a reserve guard enjoying 8.9 minutes per sport for Wisconsin. He will miss the Thirteenth-ranked Badgers’ sport Wednesday at Minnesota.

MORE NEWS: Minnesota Family Turns Child’s Old Room Into ‘Presidential Suite’

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials will not be printed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)