Michigan Communities To Share $42 Million Of Recreational Marijuana Tax Revenue

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan cities, townships and counties are splitting tens of millions of {dollars} in income from marijuana gross sales las 12 months.

The $42 million in income comes from leisure gross sales and is being cut up amongst communities that permit these gross sales, because of the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act.

According to the Michigan Department of Treasury, 62 cities, 15 villages, 33 townships and 53 counties might be receiving funds from the Marihuana Regulation Fund, that means every eligible municipality and county will obtain greater than $56,400 for each licensed retail retailer and microbusiness inside its jurisdiction.

Revenue was collected from 374 licensees through the 2021 fiscal 12 months.

“The Michigan Department of Treasury will distribute these dollars as soon as practical to eligible local units of government,” mentioned State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. “The doubling of this year’s payment amounts will have a larger impact on local government budgets.”

The metropolis of Ann Arbor is getting the largest quantity of the assessment, bringing in $1.4 million from gross sales.

Officials say along with income distribution, $49.3 million was despatched to the School Aid Fund for K-12 training and one other $49.3 was despatched to the Michigan Transportation Fund.

Click here to view what every municipality is receiving this 12 months.

