Michigan DNR: 2022 Fishing License Season Begins April 1

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding residents that the fishing license season begins on April 1 this 12 months.

Licenses bought for the 2022 season are legitimate by means of March 31, 2023.

READ MORE: MDHHS Issues Requests For Proposals To Expand Mental Health Services In Schools

Any particular person who purchases their fishing license on-line might be in a position to join auto-renewal by means of the DNR eLicense system.

In February, the Michigan DNR introduced new regulation adjustments, and one notable change consists of the growth of underwater spearfishing alternatives.

MDNR officers mentioned, “Starting April 1, underwater spearfishing for walleye, northern pike, and lake trout has been added for Lake Michigan (waters south of the southernmost pier at Grand Haven) and Lake Huron (waters south of the southernmost pier of the Thunder Bay River, extending south to the mouth of the St. Clair River [Fort Gratiot Light]).”

READ MORE: Michigan State Police Trooper Rescues Swan From Side Of I-696 In Metro Detroit

Unless a DNR Sportcard is required, the underwater spearfishing license is complimentary and might be accessible solely on-line at Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses.

For extra particulars on spearfishing, go to web page 16 of the 2022 fishing guide.

To buy a fishing license, go to here.

MORE NEWS: Southfield Man Sentenced To Prison For Sex Trafficking 17-Year-Old Girl

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials is probably not printed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.