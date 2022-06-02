Michigan DNR Rescues Hawk Tangled In Fishing Line From Tree

RAPID RIVER, Michigan (WNEM) — The DNR, in cooperation with an area enterprise proprietor, rescued a hawk trapped in a tree.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, earlier this week Conservation Officer Stephen Butzin obtained a name reporting a chook trapped in a tree.

READ MORE: Police Seek Suspects After 3 Men Hospitalized In Detroit Shooting

When Butzin arrived on the scene, he discovered a hawk had develop into tangled in fishing line and caught atop a tree 50 ft off the bottom.

READ MORE: Man, 74, Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash, Detroit Police Search For Suspect

Lacking the tools vital for this impediment, Butzin enlisted the assistance of Ryan Lindbert, an area enterprise proprietor. Lindbert introduced a growth raise to the scene, and with the assistance of DNR wildlife technician Colton Lubben, the hawk was rescued from the tree and free of the fishing line.

The animal has been launched in good well being, and is predicted to make a full restoration, in line with the DNR.

MORE NEWS: 5 Things To Know For June 2: Shootings, Economy, Ukraine, COVID-19, Depp-Heard Verdict

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.