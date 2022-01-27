Michigan EMS Agencies Seek $20M In State Funding To Address Staff Shortage

(CBS Detroit) — Emergency medical service businesses throughout Michigan are asking the state for funds amid a staffing scarcity disaster.

The businesses are asking state lawmakers for $20 million to assist fund the recruitment and coaching of a minimum of 1,000 new medical technicians and paramedics.

The funding request has the assist of the Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs, the Michigan Association of Ambulance Services and the Michigan EMS Practitioners Association.

