Michigan Gas Prices Increase 19 Cents Ahead Of Memorial Day

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan’s gasoline costs are seeing a rise forward of Memorial Day.

According to AAA, the common gasoline worth has risen 19 cents from final week. The common worth for a gallon of gasoline within the state sits at $4.56 as of Monday.

READ MORE: Family Of Justin Shilling Files Lawsuit Against Oxford Schools

The common was $3.93 final month and $2.92 this time final yr.

READ MORE: Data: Michigan Sees Decrease In Evictions In 2021, But Many Residents Struggle To Find Homes

AAA says the costliest gasoline worth in Southeast Michigan is in Oakland County.

MORE NEWS: Gilbert Family Foundation Makes $12 Million Investment For Detroit’s Eviction Crisis

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials will not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.