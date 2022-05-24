Michigan Gas Prices Increase 19 Cents Ahead Of Memorial Day

Americas

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan’s gasoline costs are seeing a rise forward of Memorial Day.

According to AAA, the common gasoline worth has risen 19 cents from final week. The common worth for a gallon of gasoline within the state sits at $4.56 as of Monday.

The common was $3.93 final month and $2.92 this time final yr.

AAA says the costliest gasoline worth in Southeast Michigan is in Oakland County.

