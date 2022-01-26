Michigan High Schools Selling ‘Oxford Strong’ T-Shirts To Help Community

(CBS Detroit) — Schools round Michigan are coming collectively to assist college students and employees impacted by the Oxford High School taking pictures.

Nearly 100 excessive colleges have signed as much as promote “Oxford Strong” t-shirts. Proceeds will present assets to college students and employees in Oxford.

READ MORE: Meijer Offering Free N95 Masks To Customers At Stores

The shirts can be obtainable at college gyms throughout the state in early February as well as online.

So far, greater than 6,000 shirts have been bought.

READ MORE: Wayne County Partnering With CDC To Hold COVID-19 Testing Site In Dearborn

Students returned to the high school Monday for the first time for the reason that lethal taking pictures in November.

Dozens of remedy canines, together with a fleet of puppies, have been obtainable to assist college students, who ended the day with a present bag. Students had been attending courses at different buildings since Jan. 10.

MORE NEWS: Sapphire Tenants: Heat and Hot Water Out For Two Weeks, Management Working On HVAC System

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.