Michigan House OKs Banning Online Absentee Applications, SOS Mailings

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Michigan House voted Thursday to ban digital signatures on absentee poll functions and to ban unsolicited mailings of functions to voters, advancing extra election payments which might be unlikely to be signed by the Democratic governor.

In 2020, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson started enabling voters to use for a poll on-line. They can authorize the state to ship their saved signature to their native clerk. They additionally should present their driver’s license or state ID quantity, their beginning date, eye coloration and the final 4 digits of their Social Security quantity.

One measure, accredited 58-43 and despatched to the Republican-led Senate, would require candidates to bodily signal their software — requiring those that apply on-line to print, signal and mail, electronic mail or fax it again.

Another bill that handed 56-45 would ban the secretary of state from sending poll functions to voters and let clerks accomplish that solely once they get a request. Benson in 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic, mailed functions to hundreds of thousands of voters who weren’t already on everlasting native lists and routinely receiving them.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed a similar proposed ban on unsolicited mailings final 12 months.

Democrats mentioned the newest payments would suppress voting, whereas Republicans mentioned they might make it safer.

