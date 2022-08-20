Michigan Judge Blocks Abortion Ban, Opponents React

(CBS Detroit) – An injunction blocking an abortions will keep in place.

Judge Jacob Cunningham had robust phrases for the defendants on this case, stating their testimonies held no advantage and criminalizing well being care employees and other people searching for the process is a waste of tax {dollars}.

“Given the nature of these proceedings, the court suggest the county prosecutors focus their attention and resources in the meantime to investigations and prosecution of criminal sexual conduct, homicide, arson, child and elder abuse, animal cruelty and other violent and horrific crimes that we see in our society,” Judge Cunningham mentioned.

Abortions procedures have been authorized for 50 years within the state of Michigan and it’ll stay that approach, no less than for now.

Friday Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cunningham dominated in opposition to 13 county prosecutors of their push to uphold a 1931 abortion legislation.

“The body of women and people capable of pregnancy in not issuing the injunction could not be more real, clear, present and dangerous to the court,” Judge Cunningham mentioned.

Attorneys representing Governor Gretchen Whitmer say the ruling was a win for over two million girls.

“Nobody standing here and nobody I know is every advocating that late-term abortions should be legal,” mentioned Oakland County Prosecutor Karen MacDonald.

“It has not been the law for the last 50 years and it isn’t the law now and all we want is exactly what we have now and what we’ve had for 50 years, which is up to a certain point viability abortion care is legal.”

Judge Cunningham advised the courtroom the defendants argument held no weight, disproportionately results girls of child-bearing age and will trigger a public well being disaster.

The defendants weren’t within the courtroom Friday for remark, however Conservative Attorney David Kallman advised Detroit Now he plans to attraction.

“You cant get a preliminary injunction on the basis of no law,” Kallman mentioned.

“I mean the judge is enforcing a non-existent law. There is not right to abortion under Michigan’s Constitution right now.”

Kallman additionally says the order solely covers the 13 counties talked about within the lawsuit.

“The other 70 prosecutors in the state of Michigan can still enforce this statute today,” Kallman mentioned.

A change to Michigan’s Constitution to guard reproductive rights might doubtlessly go earlier than voters on the Nov. 8 poll.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials will not be printed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.