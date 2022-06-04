Michigan Man Arrested Outside US Capitol With BB Gun, Fake Badge, Magazines And Body Armor

(CBS DETROIT) — The U.S. Capitol police arrested a Michigan man Friday morning after he was discovered with physique armor, a BB gun, a pretend badge, excessive capability magazines and different ammunition.

According to a statement from USCP, the person was recognized as Jerome Felipe, 53, from Flint, Michigan. Officials say Felipe is a retired police officer out of New York.

Authorities say at about 5 a.m., a U.S. Capitol police trooper began speaking to Felipe, who parked his 2017 Dodge Challenger close to Peace Circle, on the west facet of the Capitol.

Police say Felipe confirmed a pretend badge with the phrases “Department of the INTERPOL” on it and made an announcement that he was a legal investigator with the company.

After giving officers permission to look his automobile, authorities discovered “a BB gun, two ballistic vests, several high capacity magazines, and other ammunition in the car,” in response to the assertion.

Felipe faces prices for illegal possession of excessive capability magazines and unregistered ammo.

The incident is underneath investigation.

