Michigan Matters: Celebrating 3 Trailblazers & Black History Month

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – As Black History Month continues, three African American leaders dominating their professions – Suzanne Shank, President/CEO of Siebert Williams Shank, Dr. Kenneth L. Harris, President/CEO of the National Business League, and Keith Wyche, Vice President of Community Engagement at Walmart – seem on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” to speak about their careers, serving to to pave the way in which for younger folks and far extra.

Shank appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, and talked about her agency, Siebert Williams Shank, which simply celebrated its 25thanniversary. It is the No 1 women-owned and minority-owned funding banking agency within the nation.

It has places of work in New York and different cities and Shank runs it from her downtown Detroit workplace.

Harris runs the National Business League which was began 122 years in the past by Booker T. Washington, the enduring chief and educator who targeted on creating alternatives for African American companies. The group at this time has over 120,000 members throughout the globe.

Harris talked how black-owned companies have been doing in Michigan and in addition the nation.

Wyche, who has held prime positions at IBM, AT&T and different main companies, now works for Walmart.

He’s written a brand new e-book, “Diversity is Not Enough; A Roadmap to Recruit, Develop and Promote Black Leaders in America,” which talks about variety, fairness and inclusion at corporations and organizations.

He shared insights into how corporations have efficiently and unsuccessfully addressed these points.

Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS 62