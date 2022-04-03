Michigan Matters: Closing Out Women’s History Month with Two Sports Superstars

Southfield (CW50) – Legendary Race Car Driver Lyn St. James and residential grown Olympic Gold Medal Winning Ice Skater Meryl Davis seem on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” this Sunday (airing 8 a.m.) to speak about their careers, making it to the highest and issues away from the race observe and ice rink.

James, who was the primary girl to win the Indy 500 Rookie of the Year honors and the primary girl to drive 200 MPH on a race observe, seems with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain, to speak about making it within the male dominated world of motor sports activities.

She talked about a dialog she had early in her profession with Roger Penske, “The Captain,” who inspired her to stay with the game. She additionally talks about her efforts immediately to assist younger ladies occupied with motor sports activities.

And she talked about her upcoming induction into the Automotive Hall of Fame in July – which she came upon from Penske.

Davis received the 2014 Olympic Gold Medal for Ice Dancing alongside together with her accomplice, Charlie White, who additionally hails from the Detroit space. The two started skating in competitions once they have been 9 years outdated and received many world titles and championships. They have retired from aggressive dancing.

Davis, who completed her diploma from the University of Michigan, simply wrote a kids’s guide through the pandemic, “Moonwalk: Forever By Your Side” to assist encourage them.

She talked about her efforts immediately to assist younger ladies study skating, and extra together with educational, by Figure Skating in Detroit (FSID), a corporation began in Harlem over 20 years in the past which expanded to the Motor City a number of years in the past.

Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS 62