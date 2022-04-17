Michigan Matters: Going One-On-One with Gov. Whitmer, Detroit Grand Prix to Take to the Streets

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talked about her plans to repair the state’s ailing roads, the pandemic and politics on “Michigan Matters” airing 8 am Sunday on CBS 62.

Whitmer talked with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain a few host of points, together with the financial system, Biden’s approval scores and the Motor City enjoying host to the NFL Draft in 2024.

Bud Denker, president of Penske Corp., and chair of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix introduced by Lear – additionally appeared on the present and talked concerning the upcoming race being held on Belle Isle on June 1-3.

He additionally talked bout the choice to maneuver the race from Belle Isle again to the streets of downtown Detroit in 2023.

Denker additionally mentioned their efforts to expose extra younger folks to motor sports activities and an upcoming program they may have in Detroit.

And he mentioned Penske’s help of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS 62