Michigan Matters: Norcia & Vann Team Up to Help Detroit

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Two powerhouse group leaders — Jerry Norcia, President/CEO of DTE Energy, and Bishop Edgar Vann, Senior Pastor of Second Ebenezer Church of Detroit – seem on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” this Sunday to speak about serving to United Way for Southeastern Michigan and metro Detroit as they function Co-Chairs of their 2022 marketing campaign.

Norcia appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, and talked about DTE’s efforts to assist these unable to pay their utility payments which is much more dire throughout the frigid temperatures.

He additionally mentioned GM’s blockbuster announcement this week that they’ll make investments $7 billion in Michigan vegetation and create hundreds of latest jobs tied to the electrical future. Norcia was concerned with these conversations as DTE is the biggest utility within the state.

Vann, who’s celebrating his 45th anniversary with the church this yr, has written a brand new e book about his life.

Vann additionally talked about serving as Co-Chair with Norcia at United Way. It’s the primary time the non-profit has had a CEO and group chief collectively within the Co-Chairman roles.

The pandemic has hit this group arduous and those that had been having points earlier than have had an much more tough time. Vann talked how United Way is addressing these points by its applications.

