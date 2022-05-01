Michigan Matters: Rocket Mortgage’s Casey Hurbis on Sports; Plus Women Execs Leading Huntington Place

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Sports and enterprise mixes to the tune of thousands and thousands as Casey Hurbis, CMO of Rocket Mortgage, talks about on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” airing 8 a.m. this Sunday.

Hurbis talked with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, as he discusses bringing the Rocket Mortgage Classic to Detroit Golf Course just a few years in the past. The upcoming RMC occasion will function some large identify PGA gamers at DGC in July.

Hurbis additionally mentioned how large ticket sporting occasions have helped the corporate’s picture. They have had the highest ranked business airing through the Super Bowl the previous few years.

Then Lisa Canada, Chair of the DRFCA; Karen Totaro, General Manager of Huntington Place; and Becky Bixby, Assistant General Manager of Huntington Place, seem with Cain to speak about main Huntington Place because it good points traction with some large occasions following the pandemic.

Women maintain solely 21% of all facility administration positions within the nation, in response to 2021 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. But within the Motor City, ladies are main the way in which as they run Huntington Place — ranked because the seventeenth largest facility in America with 723,000 sq. ft of exhibit area.

Totaro talked about just a few exhibits developing together with Automate, which is a gathering revolving round robots, robotic automation and expertise, which will likely be held in June. And in August, Huntington will host Connect, which is attended by over 4,000 assembly planners who make choices as to the place to host their occasions.

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS, Sunday at 8am on CBS 62