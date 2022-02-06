Michigan Matters: Schools Are Going To The Dogs, and For Good Reason!

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Elite Detection K9 – an Oakland County non-profit born a couple of years in the past from Leader Dogs For the Blind – is bringing specifically educated canines it breeds and raises to space faculties to assist maintain them protected. Gregory P. Guidice, President and CEO of EDK9, seems on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” to speak about it.

On the heels of the lethal Oxford School capturing on Nov. 30 and others throughout the nation, the difficulty of college security has been rising.

Guidice appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, and talked about it from Avondale High School – which has one in all its EDK9 workforce working at its college because the college 12 months started. The CBS 62 crew acquired an opportunity to go to the varsity and see the canines in motion.

They sat with a number of the puppies in coaching and acquired an eye fixed opening welcome.

Oak Park Schools additionally has had a EDK9 workforce in two faculties since Jan. 18. Dr. James Schwarz, Superintendent of Avondale School District, and Dr. Jamii Hitchcock, Superintendent of Oak Park Schools, additionally seem to speak how “Man’s Best Friend” is stepping as much as maintain faculties and college students protected.

Also on the present –Jennifer Soldan and her daughter, 11-year- daughter, outdated Jess Soldan, who raised “Honey” a Lab who has given delivery to 22 puppies – by means of 4 litters—which are within the EDK9 system.

Lisa Zang, the handler of “Lucy,” who collectively has been working at Avondale High School, talks about response to the canine amongst college students.

And Guidice discusses the necessity for loving households to step up and assist increase these puppies as they work to go on to their increased calling — conserving folks protected.

Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS 62