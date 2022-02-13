Michigan Matters: Talk of Ford, Motor City and the Future

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Bill Ford, Executive Chairman of the corporate bearing his identify, seems on “Michigan Matters” this Sunday (8 am on CBS 62) and talks about his firm, Detroit, his household and extra.

Ford seems with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, on the Michigan Central Station – which is the bedrock of his daring $1 billion plan for the corporate and likewise Motor City — on the as soon as shuttered practice station being transformed into an innovation hub.

Ford shared ideas concerning the firm he joined in 1979. With so many issues evolving — electrical and autonomous autos — he talked concerning the alternatives and challenges.

Also on the present, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer who talks about selling Michigan on the worldwide stage for its engineering mite. And she talked how schooling and expertise is important.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan seems and discusses how Michigan Central hub will assist the Motor City, entrepreneurs and younger individuals.

And Ruth Porat, CFO of Google, talks how the tech large is rising its imprint in Detroit because it joins Ford as founding member of Michigan Central. They may also assist individuals for jobs of the long run from the hub.

Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS 62