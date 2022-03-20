Michigan Matters: Talk of Politics & Homes

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – As Election 2022 picks up steam, U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence and U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens seem to speak about issues in Washington and points at dwelling on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters.”

Stevens, who’s in search of re-election, discusses packages which are serving to younger girls with careers in STEM and different matters.

Lawrence, who determined to not search re-election, talks with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain about that, highlights of her time in Congress, and what she hopes to perform earlier than she leaves.

Oakland University Political Science Prof. John Klemenski, seems to weigh in some crimson scorching Congressional races gaining nationwide consideration, the governor race, and voters.

Then Eric R. Sabree, Wayne County Treasurer, seems with Cain to speak about serving to owners in his county discover methods to cease foreclosures and dropping their houses resulting from unpaid property taxes. Thousands of dwelling homeowners are in peril with a March 31 deadline looming.

Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS 62