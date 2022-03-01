Michigan Opera Theatre Changing Its Name To Detroit Opera

(CBS DETROIT) – After greater than 50 years, there’s a brand new period on the horizon for the Michigan Opera Theatre.

The firm is renaming the long-lasting constructing to easily ‘Detroit Opera.’

It’s all a part of a rebranding effort for the fiftieth anniversary of the theatre.

The Detroit Opera says they’ve a number of partnerships on the best way later this 12 months to place their identify on the nationwide stage.

