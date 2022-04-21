Michigan Partners With NPS To Improve Accessibility To National Parks

(CBS DETROIT) — The state of Michigan and the National Park Service (NPS) are teaming as much as enhance entry to nationwide parks within the area.

With an increase in park reputation, the company together with the state is offering transportation and mobility options. NPS will start reaching out to mobility firms this summer time to develop concepts.

Officials say the partnership is a part of a cross-departmental collaboration with different state businesses together with the Michigan Outdoor Recreation Industry Office, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Transportation, the Department of Labor and Economic Development, and the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification.

The State of Michigan and NPS have agreed to the next initiatives:

Research modern mobility initiatives which have the potential to enhance environmental sustainability or customer entry, relieve visitors congestion points, or enhance security in and round nationwide parks within the State of Michigan, and develop undertaking proposals for implementing them.

Explore and determine potential electrical automobile charging infrastructure initiatives inside nationwide and state parks that might allow NPS guests and employees to have entry to charging stations.

Plan and execute information and knowledge sharing alternatives to assist the development of modern mobility and electrification initiatives associated to public lands visitation and tourism.

Participate in group engagement efforts to develop plans and proposals for potential modern mobility or electrification pilot initiatives.

Engage basically information sharing and develop finest practices to assist the state’s aim of operationalizing the Lake Michigan Circuit to allow accessible and equitable electrical automobile tourism at state and nationwide parks across the Great Lakes.

“The partnership we celebrate today advances the National Park Service’s commitment to leveraging emerging technologies for cleaner and more sustainable transportation options that can also reduce congestion and improve experiences for park visitors. These efforts are bolstered by recent landmark legislation, including the Great American Outdoors Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, that encourages collaborative efforts to make infrastructure improvements in national parks,” NPS Director Chuck Sams mentioned in an announcement.

