Michigan Receiving $86 Million In Aid For June 2021 Flooding

(CBS Detroit) — Michigan obtained $86 million in catastrophe restoration funds associated to the extreme climate and flooding in June 2021.

Michigan is one among 13 states receiving funding, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) introduced Tuesday. The metropolis of Detroit obtained a majority of the funds, about $57.5 million, whereas the state obtained $12.1 million and Dearborn obtained $16.3 million.

“These disaster recovery funds will strengthen recovery efforts and improve long-term, inclusive resilience to future disasters and climate impacts,” stated HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “Communities will have greater resources and focus to ensure equitable outcomes for underserved households that too often bear the brunt of climate-related disasters. With these funds, we are sending a strong message that equity and forward-looking mitigation are priorities of HUD and this administration’s disaster recovery work.”

According to a report from The Detroit News, Mayor Mike Duggan stated a number of the funds will go to everlasting safety within the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood.

