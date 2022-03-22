Michigan Reports 1,423 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services introduced 1,423 coronavirus instances within the state and a further 8 deaths on Monday.

This brings the state complete of COVID-19 instances to 2,073,010 and 32,619 deaths as of March 21.

Monday’s each day case depend represents new referrals of confirmed instances to the MDSS since Friday, March 18. Over the three days (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday), the common variety of new confirmed instances is 475 per day.

In the state, as of Sept. 17, there was a complete of 906,096 recovered instances of COVID-19.

For the most recent numbers, go to here.