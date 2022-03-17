Michigan Reports 1,540 New COVID-19 Cases, 118 Deaths

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services introduced 1,540 coronavirus circumstances within the state and a further 118 deaths on Wednesday.

This brings the state complete of COVID-19 circumstances to 2,068,817 and 32,561 deaths as of March 16.

Wednesday’s every day case rely represents new referrals of confirmed circumstances to the MDSS since Monday, March 14. Over the three days (Tuesday and Wednesday), the typical variety of new confirmed circumstances is 770 per day.

In the state, as of Sept. 17, there was a complete of 906,096 recovered circumstances of COVID-19.

For the newest numbers, go to here.