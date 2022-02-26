Michigan Reports 3,120 New COVID-19 Cases, 96 Deaths

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services introduced 3,120 coronavirus instances within the state and a further 96 deaths on Friday.

This brings the state whole of COVID-19 instances to 2,054,891 and 31,791 deaths as of Feb. 25.

READ MORE: Metro Detroit Businessman With Employees In Ukraine In Constant Contact, Assisting With Financial and Safety Needs

Friday’s every day case depend represents new referrals of confirmed instances to the MDSS since Wednesday, Feb. 23. Over the previous two days (Thursday and Friday), the common variety of new confirmed instances is about 1,560 per day.

The deaths introduced immediately consists of 54 deaths recognized throughout a Vital Records evaluate.

READ MORE: 16-Year-Old Teen Charged In Slayings Of Boy, 5, And 2 Adults In Detroit

In the state, as of Sept. 17, there was a complete of 906,096 recovered instances of COVID-19.

MORE NEWS: AG Nessel Alerts Consumers About Gas Gouging In New Video

For the newest numbers, go to here. They are up to date Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of three p.m.