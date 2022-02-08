Michigan Reports 9,898 New COVID-19 Cases, 38 Deaths

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services introduced 9,898 coronavirus circumstances within the state and a further 38 deaths on Monday.

This brings the state whole of COVID-19 circumstances to 2,019,119 and 30,417 deaths as of Feb. 7.

READ MORE: Ford Suspends Some Production Due To Chip Shortage

Monday’s every day case depend represents new referrals of confirmed circumstances to the MDSS since Friday, Feb. 4. Over the previous three days (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday), the common variety of new confirmed circumstances is about 3,299 per day.

READ MORE: Monroe County Deputies Investigate Alleged Animal Cruelty After Reports Of Cats Abandoned In Vacant Home

In the state, as of Sept. 17, there was a complete of 906,096 recovered circumstances of COVID-19.

MORE NEWS: Police: Michigan Woman Claimed To Hear Voices Through TV Before Allegedly Killing 3-Year-Old Daughter

For the most recent numbers, go to here. They are up to date Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of three p.m.