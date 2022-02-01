Michigan Senate Democrats Want To Replace Cass Statue With Coleman Young

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democrats within the Michigan Senate need to take away a statue of a former U.S. senator from the state who supported slavery and as an alternative unveil a statue of Detroit’s first Black mayor.

State Sen. Adam Hollier filed a decision final week to acknowledge the life and work of Coleman Young by placing his likeness in Statuary Hall within the U.S. Capitol.

Young’s statue would substitute Lewis Cass, who represented Michigan within the U.S. Senate within the 1800s and held a number of different distinguished jobs, together with secretary of struggle beneath President Andrew Jackson.

Cass, who died in 1866, was governor of Michigan earlier than it turned a state. He additionally owned slaves and eliminated Native Americans from tribal lands whereas serving in Jackson’s administration.

Hollier doesn’t need Cass to signify Michigan in Statuary Hall, the place every state is represented by two figures. He mentioned he has the help of all Democrats within the state Senate to as an alternative select Young, who was Detroit mayor for 20 years. He died in 1997.

“It should be about who we raise up,” Hollier mentioned.

The Michigan Legislature, which is managed by Republicans, should approve any change.

An picture of former President Gerald Ford is the state’s different statue on the Capitol.

In 2020, a regional training company in southwestern Michigan named for Cass mentioned it was dropping his name.

