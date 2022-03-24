Michigan Senate Votes To Codify Red-Light Camera Ban

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The use of red-light cameras to problem visitors tickets could be banned in Michigan legislation beneath laws that was accredited Tuesday by the Senate and despatched to the House for additional consideration.

Neither the state nor municipalities have the automated cameras which were deployed elsewher. In 2007, then-state Attorney General Mike Cox issued an opinion declaring them to be unlawful besides at railroad crossings.

The bill, which was handed 28-10, would codify the ban in case an legal professional common took a special stance sooner or later.

“It’s important Michigan bans the use of red-light cameras on our streets to not only help protect the lives of drivers and passengers, but also to protect their constitutional rights,” the sponsor, Republican Sen. Lana Theis of Brighton, mentioned in a press release. She known as the cameras “unnecessary money grabs.”

The measure doesn’t apply to hurry restrict cameras.

Also Tuesday, the Senate unanimously despatched Gov. Gretchen Whitmer legislation that might authorize flashing digital velocity restrict indicators in freeway building zones when employees are current.

Sen. Mark Huizenga, a Walker Republican and sponsor of the invoice, mentioned it might enhance security by boosting the visibility of quickly decrease velocity limits.